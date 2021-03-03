CI Investments Inc. Has $88,000 Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 114.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

NASDAQ CASY opened at $199.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.28. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $213.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.