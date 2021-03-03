Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,297 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comerica by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,868,000 after buying an additional 1,006,820 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1,280.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,561 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,500,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,661,000 after purchasing an additional 97,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,415,000 after purchasing an additional 101,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,570,000 after purchasing an additional 515,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens raised shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.94.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $73.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

