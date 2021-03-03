MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.90 and last traded at $48.70. Approximately 455,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 567,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.65.

HZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Get MarineMax alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 9,431 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $330,556.55. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 352,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,353,267.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $443,700.00. Insiders sold 73,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,191 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 732.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 2,602.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in MarineMax by 34.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 95,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax Company Profile (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.