MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.90 and last traded at $48.70. Approximately 455,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 567,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.65.
HZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 9,431 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $330,556.55. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 352,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,353,267.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $443,700.00. Insiders sold 73,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,191 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 732.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 2,602.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in MarineMax by 34.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 95,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MarineMax Company Profile (NYSE:HZO)
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
