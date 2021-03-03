LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $11.81. 810,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,682,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 9,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $100,015.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 737,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,151,352.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $30,011.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,175 shares of company stock worth $260,034. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,082 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,500 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,525,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,107,000 after acquiring an additional 748,343 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 13,365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 577,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 573,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

