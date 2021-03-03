Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Up 9.4%

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)’s stock price was up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.99 and last traded at $41.91. Approximately 1,496,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,979,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.31.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRDM. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 117,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $4,033,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,572.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 64,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $2,250,769.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 789,030 shares in the company, valued at $27,387,231.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 618,388 shares of company stock worth $25,392,011 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,865,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,555,000 after acquiring an additional 694,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,696,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after purchasing an additional 32,405 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,107,000 after purchasing an additional 253,853 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,112,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,057,000 after purchasing an additional 252,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,870,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,549,000 after purchasing an additional 240,365 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.