Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,523 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $176,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

