Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $91,000 Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,038 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,976,000 after buying an additional 322,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,885,000 after buying an additional 203,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.36.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $185.47 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.96 and a 200 day moving average of $172.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $168,438.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,633 shares in the company, valued at $827,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,542 shares of company stock valued at $455,867. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.