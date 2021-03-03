Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,155,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $84.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.63. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

