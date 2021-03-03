Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Holdings Raised by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 196,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,040 shares of company stock worth $1,206,311 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

UNM stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $28.17.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

