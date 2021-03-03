ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Short Interest Update

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITEX opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. ITEX has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94.

About ITEX

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.

