Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 526,500 shares, an increase of 151.6% from the January 28th total of 209,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 905,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of QQQJ opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.