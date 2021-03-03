Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in IHS Markit by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INFO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

IHS Markit stock opened at $91.73 on Wednesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,559.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

