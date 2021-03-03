Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 69,288 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,288 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $4,210,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Jabil by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 205,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter valued at about $1,724,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $46.18.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,764,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,607. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,429 shares in the company, valued at $13,384,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,375,057 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

