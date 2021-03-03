Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,694 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WST. FMR LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of WST opened at $278.10 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $312.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

