ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,280 Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Liberty Global by 329.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

