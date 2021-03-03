Bio-Gene Technology Limited (ASX:BGT) Insider Robert Klupacs Acquires 72,212 Shares of Stock

Bio-Gene Technology Limited (ASX:BGT) insider Robert Klupacs acquired 72,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,181.89 ($7,272.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.19.

About Bio-Gene Technology

Bio-Gene Technology Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in developing insecticides/pesticides for animal health, crop protection, public health, and consumer applications in Australia. It is involved in developing Flavocide, a beta-triketone insecticide product; and Qcide, a natural oil extracted from the leaves of rare eucalyptus trees.

