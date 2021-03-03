GPT Group (ASX:GPT) Insider Tracey Horton Buys 5,000 Shares

GPT Group (ASX:GPT) insider Tracey Horton bought 5,000 shares of GPT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.27 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of A$21,350.00 ($15,250.00).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$4.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. GPT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.01%.

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

