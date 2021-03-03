Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 7,306.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KBR. DA Davidson downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.44 and a beta of 1.39. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

