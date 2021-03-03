Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average of $80.51. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

