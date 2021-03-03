United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stock Holdings Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,489 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of United States Steel worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of X. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

United States Steel stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,211.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

