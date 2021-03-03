ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 6,009 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,237,000 after purchasing an additional 207,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

EME opened at $100.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.69. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $104.00.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

