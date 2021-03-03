Keybank National Association OH Buys 1,178 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 113.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in MSCI were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 10.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 235.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 21.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 296.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

NYSE:MSCI opened at $418.81 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $455.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $420.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.84.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.17.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.