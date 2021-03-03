Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after buying an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after buying an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20,471.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,868,000 after buying an additional 4,821,442 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,649,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,184,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $68.91 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.79.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

