Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,096,000 after purchasing an additional 898,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,832,000 after purchasing an additional 165,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,295,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

ED stock opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.21. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.