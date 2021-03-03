Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 22,724 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,724 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 745.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $26.88.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

