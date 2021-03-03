Resonate Blends Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Update

Resonate Blends Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 662.5% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of KOAN opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Resonate Blends has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19.
About Resonate Blends
