GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Short Interest Up 617.6% in February

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 617.6% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS GLGLF opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. GLG Life Tech has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16.
About GLG Life Tech
