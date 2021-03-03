GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Short Interest Up 617.6% in February

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 617.6% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GLGLF opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. GLG Life Tech has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research and development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

