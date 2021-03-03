Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Carlos R. Quezada Acquires 750 Shares of Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Carlos R. Quezada bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $604.69 million, a PE ratio of 58.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $36.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.75 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Carriage Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Carriage Services by 525.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

