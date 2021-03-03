Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,544,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,102,624 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $124,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 139,853 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,100,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 459,619 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,735,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 29,963 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HPE. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

HPE stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of -55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

