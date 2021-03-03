Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 253,623 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,587,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,623 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $126,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 693,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 141,961 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 42.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 773,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 72,722 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318,200 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

TME stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $29.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 81.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

TME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

