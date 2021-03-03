RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 173,430 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.09% of RPM International worth $128,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 416.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

