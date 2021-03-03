T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Bank of America cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $169.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.10. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $175.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

