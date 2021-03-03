Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $79.22 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

