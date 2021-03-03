Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,096,066 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,433,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,096,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $135,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 121.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 65.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.