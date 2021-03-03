Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 22.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LXP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

LXP stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

