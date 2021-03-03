Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $137.35 Million Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 956,889 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.85% of Juniper Networks worth $137,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.68.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.