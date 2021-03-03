Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $142,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Generac by 8.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 2,155.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Generac by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.85.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $338.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.30. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

