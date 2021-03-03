Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in MacroGenics by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 32,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,697,000 after acquiring an additional 323,240 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGNX shares. Barclays upped their target price on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.82.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.