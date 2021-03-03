Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $305,000 Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 90.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,969 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $166.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.70 and its 200 day moving average is $190.66. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

