Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 236.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MWA shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

In related news, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $150,684.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $345,973.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,855 shares of company stock worth $500,312. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

