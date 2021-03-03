Aperio Group LLC Sells 465 Shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.17% of MTS Systems worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 27.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 250,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 53,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,993,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,210,000 after buying an additional 42,623 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MTS Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MTS Systems by 137.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 40,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in MTS Systems by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

MTS Systems stock opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.96. MTS Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.30 million. MTS Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. MTS Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Colliers Securities downgraded MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.