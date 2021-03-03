Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXST. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,984,000 after acquiring an additional 558,221 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 282,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,821,000 after acquiring an additional 110,350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 144.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 83,774 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 290.1% during the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 99,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 643,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,859,000 after acquiring an additional 72,185 shares in the last quarter.

NXST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,753,340.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $140.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.75. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $145.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

