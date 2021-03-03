CI Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NJR. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

