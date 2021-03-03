Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Repligen by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,441,000 after purchasing an additional 239,625 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Repligen by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 418,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,810,000 after purchasing an additional 43,507 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,632,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Repligen by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 243,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,923,000 after purchasing an additional 156,283 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGEN stock opened at $212.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

RGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,664.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

