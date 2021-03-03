26,457 Shares in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Accolade by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Accolade by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter worth $112,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACCD. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Accolade in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $8,991,929.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $783,944.94.

Shares of ACCD opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average is $44.17. Accolade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Accolade’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

