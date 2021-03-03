Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,941 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at $367,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Insiders sold 62,838 shares of company stock worth $2,350,812 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSX stock opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.