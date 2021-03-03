CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,292 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $296,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 6.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 211.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. On average, research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 13,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $425,513.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,935.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 250,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,503,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,619 shares of company stock worth $1,160,934. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

