Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $77.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.34.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $316,240.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,648,811 shares in the company, valued at $517,176,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $135,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,351,521 shares of company stock worth $88,661,693. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

