Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $37,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 523.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NXPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.24.

Shares of NXPI opened at $182.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of -343.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $200.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,796 shares of company stock worth $8,993,327 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

