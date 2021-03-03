Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 172.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000.

FDIS stock opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.55 and its 200 day moving average is $67.99. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $77.88.

